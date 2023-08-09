Police: 2 Santa Rosa men arrested after they’re found with evidence of identity theft

Two men were arrested Tuesday after police found evidence of identity theft, among other illegal items, in their possession, authorities said.

Santa Rosa Police Department property crimes detectives spotted Adam Richardson, 37, at 11:15 a.m. in a parked car in the 9000 block of Adele Drive in Windsor, Sgt. Ryan Hepp said in a news release Wednesday.

Richardson was on pre-trial release for three other cases related to suspected identity theft and burglary.

Police found a bag of stolen mail in the man’s vehicle and detained him, Sgt. Matt Crosbie said Wednesday.

About 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, detectives searched Richardson’s home in the 6000 block of Montecito Boulevard in Santa Rosa.

During that search, police also spoke with Zachary Roe, 40, who was on probation. Detectives found evidence of identity theft, suspected cocaine, a collapsible baton and a sap weapon, which is a small weighted club, on his person, Hepp said.

Roe was arrested on suspicion of having narcotics, possessing a dangerous weapon, identity theft and violating probation.

Richardson is suspected of three identity-theft related charges, including stealing the identities of more than 10 individuals, along with four additional charges, including violation of probation and drug possession.

Richardson and Roe were booked into the Sonoma County jail and are being held in lieu of bails of $250,000 and $10,000, respectively.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.