Two stolen vehicles was recovered Wednesday night during a pair of unrelated incidents, Santa Rosa police say.

Both recoveries happened within a single hour.

Just before 5 p.m., a new air compressor was reported stolen after being delivered to a home in the 1900 block of Sansone Drive.

Surveillance footage showed it was taken by someone in a blue face mask in a blue Lincoln sedan, according to the Police Department. Its license plate showed the vehicle had been stolen out of Ukiah Tuesday.

At about 5:05 p.m., an officer found the vehicle in a Motel 6 parking lot on Cleveland Avenue, where the driver was identified as Rafael Carrillo-Contreras, a 34-year-old transient.

He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property, according to the Police Department.

The air compressor was recovered.

Police recovered the second vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, following a chase that began about 5:30 p.m.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle on Wallace Road, north of Badger Road, because it had expired registration, according to the Police Department.

The driver refused to stop and the pickup’s license plates belonged to a 1988 Toyota.

Speeds reached 60 mph on Wallace Road before the suspect turned west onto Riebli Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, police said. He tried to run before being arrested.

He was identified as Santa Rosa resident Lawrence Cassidy, 54, police said. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen property and evading police.

