Three people were arrested this weekend after stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores at a Petaluma outlet mall, police said.

The suspects conducted two separate robberies on Saturday and Sunday nights, after which authorities found more illegal items, such as drugs, in their possession, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Officers received a report about 7:45 p.m. Saturday that a woman stole about $4,000 worth of merchandise from Aeropostale in Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, and shoved an employee who blocked her way as she left the store.

Police located the woman and arrested her after she confirmed she was responsible for the robbery. After she was detained, officers found 3.6 ounces of suspected fentanyl on her person, according to a news release from Petaluma police.

Alyssa Hunsucker, 30, of Eureka, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $50,000.

The next day, at about 6:23 p.m., police were alerted that a man and woman had taken more than $700 worth of merchandise from Nike at the same mall. The suspects left in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Shortly after, police pulled over a vehicle that matched a witness’s description as it left town on Highway 101. Inside the vehicle were two people who matched suspect descriptions for the recent theft.

Danielle Edwards, 41, of San Francisco, initially gave police a fake name. It was later determined Edwards had three outstanding arrest warrants, two of which were felonies. And Matthew Rabbitt, 47, of San Francisco, was on parole for burglary.

Police searched the vehicle and found stolen property, narcotics and burglary tools.

Rabbitt was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including possessing meth and drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and having tear gas.

Edwards was booked with a bail of $10,000 on suspicion of false impersonation, shoplifting and criminal conspiracy.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.