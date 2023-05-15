Three people arrested Saturday in Santa Rosa were suspected in the identity theft of at least 10 individuals, police said.

A Santa Rosa Police Department officer pulled over a white Dodge pickup truck about 11:10 p.m. Saturday after its driver ran a red light at Guerneville Road and Coffey Lane, the agency said in a news release Monday.

The officer saw an open bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked the driver, along with two others inside, to exit the truck, officials said.

In a subsequent search of the truck, the officer located “numerous” credit cards, bank checks and personal identifying information of at least 10 people, according to the release. Police also found two hidden unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition and several firearm magazines in the vehicle.

The three occupants were arrested and later booked into the Sonoma County jail.

The truck’s driver, identified as Brandon Rosemont, 26, of Idaho, was suspected of nine felony charges, including illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, identity theft and violating his parole in Idaho.

Rosemont was given a bail of $500,000.

Matthew Constantin, 30, of Solano County, was arrested on suspicion of 10 charges, such as identity theft and lying about his identity to police.

An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Constantin as he was suspected of violating his conditional release from prison, which was for a 2023 felony conviction of vehicle and identity theft, Sonoma County court records show.

Constantin is being held without bail.

Tamara Weaver, 41, of Yolo County, was suspected of numerous felony charges, including identity theft and possessing a controlled substance.

As of Monday morning, Weaver was no longer in custody.

Santa Rosa Police Department detectives are investigating how the suspects obtained the personal items and are contacting those who may have been affected, the release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.