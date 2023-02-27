Three Santa Rosa residents were arrested this weekend after one of them pointed a gun at individuals at two different locations and fled with the two other suspects, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call from a resident at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a man who pointed a gun at them near the 2300 block of McBride Lane, a news release from the department said.

Officers responded to the scene and learned the man had allegedly pointed a firearm at two residents and fled in a silver sedan with two passengers.

About 20 minutes later, a resident on Cherry Street reported a similar occurrence, police said.

Police determined the man had been urinating in Cherry Street resident’s yard when the resident approached him. The man then pointed a gun at the individual and yelled “gang-related challenges” before fleeing in the vehicle, according to the release.

An officer then located the car and pulled it over in the 1200 block of Mendocino Avenue.

Police detained three occupants, including a man and two women, and found a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, identified by police as Briana Santos Martinez, 27, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The man in the vehicle, Carlos Martinez Sedeno, 29, was later confirmed to be the same person who allegedly pointed the weapon, police said.

As he was being booked into the Sonoma County jail, police found narcotics on his person, according to the release.

Sedeno was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, having an unregistered firearm and taking drugs into the jail.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over 0.08%.

The vehicle’s other passenger, Angelina Santiago, 24, was arrested on suspicion of having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, having an unregistered gun and public intoxication.

The suspects were booked into Sonoma County jail. Sedeno’s bail is listed at $131,000. Martinez and Santiago were released, as of Monday morning.

