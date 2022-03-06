Subscribe

Police: 7 children injured in DUI car crash in Fresno

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 6, 2022, 11:18AM

FRESNO — Seven children were taken to the hospital after a DUI car crash in central California, authorities said.

Two cars crashed Saturday at about 2 p.m. in Fresno, KFSN-TV reported.

Seven children, ranging in ages from 10 months to 10 years, were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

One driver was arrested and booked on DUI and child endangerment charges, both felonies, authorities said. That driver had two children in the car.

No further information was immediately made available.

