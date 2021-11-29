Petaluma police issue shelter-in-place order in search for robbery suspects

Authorities with dogs, drones and assault-style rifles are combing a Petaluma neighborhood Sunday evening in search of three robbery suspects who led police on a car chase and then ran away on foot, according to police.

The Petaluma Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order at about 3:30 p.m. for residents in the area of Vallejo and Jefferson streets. Just before 5 p.m., the department issued a second shelter-in-place order for Lindberg Circle.

Police believe one of the suspects had a gun, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan.

LIVE: SWAT cars are parked in neighborhoods in-between Wilson Street and Vallejo Street in Petaluma. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/9ihFtJupbe — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) November 29, 2021

He said the three of them are suspected of robbing at least one person who was walking a street in Cotati, where the chase began.

Cotati police followed the suspects, who were in a gray Mustang, into Petaluma, where they left the car behind, hopped a fence and fled on foot, according to McGowan.

McGowan said he could not provide additional details about what was reported to authorities.

Police are looking for three people suspected of robbery. One is armed, Petaluma police said. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/i9XQ2kZBc6 — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) November 29, 2021

In addition to the Cotati and Petaluma police departments, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is involved with the search.

