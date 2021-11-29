Subscribe

Petaluma police issue shelter-in-place order in search for robbery suspects

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
November 28, 2021, 4:45PM
Authorities with dogs, drones and assault-style rifles are combing a Petaluma neighborhood Sunday evening in search of three robbery suspects who led police on a car chase and then ran away on foot, according to police.

The Petaluma Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order at about 3:30 p.m. for residents in the area of Vallejo and Jefferson streets. Just before 5 p.m., the department issued a second shelter-in-place order for Lindberg Circle.

Police believe one of the suspects had a gun, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan.

He said the three of them are suspected of robbing at least one person who was walking a street in Cotati, where the chase began.

Cotati police followed the suspects, who were in a gray Mustang, into Petaluma, where they left the car behind, hopped a fence and fled on foot, according to McGowan.

McGowan said he could not provide additional details about what was reported to authorities.

In addition to the Cotati and Petaluma police departments, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is involved with the search.

Check back for more on this developing story as details become available.

