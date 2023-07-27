Police arrest 2 suspects linked to stolen car that flipped over San Francisco stairs

Police arrested two people Tuesday in connection with the stolen car that rolled over the Sanchez Street steps in San Francisco's Castro District on Saturday night, officials said. Footage from a home surveillance camera captured the dramatic crash; it quickly went viral, heightening the conversation about crime in the city's neighborhoods.

A 31-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man could face multiple charges, including carjacking, reckless driving and conspiracy, the San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday. Through an investigation, police said they located the two suspects on the 1400 block of Pine Street in Nob Hill. Both suspects are being held at San Francisco County Jail, though the man was initially taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GRbW8OoP-EI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The car was stolen in a carjacking at 19th and Dolores streets, right next to Dolores Park and only a few blocks from the crash scene, police said. Moments after, the car plummeted down the Sanchez Street staircase, landing on 19th Street.

Police said they responded to the crash on 19th Street at 7:19 p.m. and found the car resting on its hood. Witnesses told police that five occupants in the car had fled. Video footage shows the occupants, some wearing masks, running from the scene and grabbing items from the car.

At the scene, officers also interviewed the owner of the car, who had walked over to the scene of the crash after his car was stolen only moments before. The man said he was in his car near the park when he was approached by multiple individuals who carjacked his vehicle, the police said.

While two of the stolen car's occupants were arrested, police did not provide any information Wednesday about the three other individuals who reportedly fled the scene.