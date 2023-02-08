Santa Rosa police over the past six days have arrested three suspects they believe are connected to the Feb. 1 shooting and stabbing that left one Santa Rosa man dead and two others critically injured, authorities said Tuesday.

Richard Ponce, 25, of Windsor, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm; Evelina Trujillo, 35, of Santa Rosa, was arrested Friday night for suspected accessory to murder; and Braulio Garcia III, 36, of Santa Rosa, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Louis Robert Campos, 38, of Santa Rosa, who is Garcia’s cousin.

Police believe the three male suspects were involved in an argument with three other men Wednesday night at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street near downtown Santa Rosa that eventually turned deadly. At least two of the suspects pulled out knives and one produced a gun, Mahurin said.

Based on video surveillance and witness statements, the argument had started inside a business — which was not identified by police — near the intersection and later continued outside.

Trujillo, who is Garcia’s girlfriend, helped hide the suspects following the incident, said Mahurin, who declined to comment further on her role because of the active search for Campos.

Police received a call about 1:50 a.m. Thursday from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reporting that three men with stab wounds had been dropped off at the emergency center.

Police continue to search for the vehicle and driver — though not considered a suspect — who took the three injured residents to the hospital, Mahurin said.

One of the men, Asante Vandyke, 27, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had suffered at least three stab wounds, Mahurin said.

The other two men, who are in their 20s and 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries. One has since been released from the hospital while the other is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

Police believe all three were stabbed and at least one was shot.

The argument was not gang-related, though the suspects have faced previous gang-related charges, Mahurin said.

Ponce was located by a police officer about 3:45 p.m. Thursday driving in downtown Windsor and arrested. Police then went to serve a warrant for Trujillo about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Martina Avenue in Santa Rosa and arrested her as she was walking out of the residence. An officer then found Garcia driving at Mendocino Avenue and Steele Lane in Santa Rosa about 8 p.m. Monday and he was arrested.

Ponce was booked into Sonoma County jail at 11:07 p.m. Thursday and Garcia was booked at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Trujillo was booked at 12:50 a.m. Saturday but released Tuesday as a complaint had not yet been filed by the District Attorney’s Office, according to jail officials. All three were held without bail.

