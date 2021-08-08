Petaluma police: Man with golf club arrested after jumping into traffic

A man who jumped into traffic while swinging a golf club was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs Saturday night in Petaluma, officials said.

Shortly after 8:50 p.m., Petaluma police received calls reporting the incident on Petaluma Boulevard North at Gossage Avenue.

Police found the man, Cruz De Leon, 44, holding the golf club in the intersection, officials said.

The speed limit is set at 45 mph on the roadway, which has a sweeping bend, authorities said.

Officers used de-escalation tactics to negotiate with De Leon, which then lead to him dropping the club, officials said.

Officers determined De Leon was under the influence of a controlled substance. During the investigation, De Leon also told officers his urine would “test positive for methamphetamine,” officials said.

He was arrested on drug-related charges and booked into Sonoma County Jail, authorities said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.