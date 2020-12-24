Police arrest man after two-hour standoff outside a Santa Rosa apartment complex

A man remains in the Sonoma County Jail Thursday after a two-hour standoff outside a Santa Rosa apartment complex that ended in his arrest, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A Santa Rosa police officer first made contact with Markiques Andrew Valdovina, 34, at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. The officer attempted to stop the Acura that Valdovina was driving in the 600 block of Russell Avenue after identifying the vehicle from an earlier report of someone brandishing a knife in the 4300 block of Chico Avenue.

Valdovina pulled the car over at an apartment complex on Russell Avenue, police said. After exiting his vehicle holding a knife, Valdovina made “aggressive, threatening motions“ toward the officer. He did not comply with orders to drop the knife, police said.

The officer continued to direct Valdovina to drop the knife while calling for backup. Eventually, Valdovina dropped the knife, threw another object at the officer and ran to a storage shed on the apartment property where he then barricaded himself, police said.

More officers arrived and secured the scene, police said. Hostage team negotiators also arrived and began speaking with Valdovina through the door of the shed to try to persuade him to come out. Police said that a family member also was on site and spoke with Valdovina, but he did not leave the shed.

Negotiating went on for more than two hours until officers from the SRPD SWAT team and a K-9 team forced entry into the shed. The K-9 helped officers take Valdovina into custody, a process that left the man with minor injuries to his right ankle, police said.

After being transported to the hospital, Valdovina was taken to jail, where he is being held on felony charges of brandishing a weapon, domestic violence and resisting arrest by means of threats or violence, among other misdemeanor charges.

He was denied bail.

