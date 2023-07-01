Police arrested a young man Friday night on suspicion of gun and drug offenses during a “proactive patrol” in the parking lot of a north west Santa Rosa apartment complex on Pioneer Way.

Police said Pedro Zaragoza, 21, and another individual were sitting in a “suspicious” parked vehicle with the hazard lights on at 11:23 p.m. When police contacted the two, they noted the “odor of fresh burnt marijuana” coming from inside the vehicle, officials said.

Police also saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During a search, police found a Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol and suspected methamphetamine. The pistol was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

Police said Zaragoza was arrested on “multiple felony firearm and narcotics related charges,” according to a press statement. The statement did indicate where Zaragoza lived and officials could not be reached Saturday morning.

