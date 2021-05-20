Petaluma man arrested on suspicion of threatening officers with knife

Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday on suspicion of threatening officers with a knife, the Petaluma Police Department said.

Officers went to a home on Baywood Drive in Petaluma at around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call that Richard Petrini, 33, was intoxicated and possibly damaging property, according to a Nixle alert.

When police arrived at the home, they determined there was no crime. Petrini agreed to leave the residence and officers stayed to help him find transportation.

At that point, police said Petrini became combative and pulled out a folding knife from pants pocket. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused, police said.

Petrini then fumbled with the knife and dropped it to the ground. An officer “was able to forcibly push” Petrini away from the weapon, causing him “to lose his balance and fall over backwards,” police said. Officers “were then able to position themselves on top of” Petrini and handcuffed his hands behind his back.

While officers were handcuffing Petrini, “he banged his head on the ground and continued to do so while in the back of a patrol unit,” police said. Officers put him in a “maximum restraint device” for his own safety.

Police said Petrini suffered only minor self-inflicted injuries.

Petaluma Police Sgt. Rick Cox, who issued the alert about the incident, could not be immediately reached for more details about Petrini’s injuries or how he was apprehended by officers.

Petrini was taken to Sonoma County Jail and booked on suspected charges of displaying a weapon in a threatening manner and resisting arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian