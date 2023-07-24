Police arrest Petaluma woman on suspicion of DUI after crash
A busy night of five DUI arrests in Petaluma last Saturday included a woman being arrested after allegedly crashing her car into another vehicle while driving drunk, police said.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. July 22 at the intersection of E. Washington Street and N. McDowell Boulevard, police said. No one was hurt in the collision.
Officers called to the scene noticed that one of the drivers “had objective signs of alcohol intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation.” As a result, Catalina Cadena, 57, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
“There were 4 additional DUI arrests on Saturday evening and into the morning hours of Sunday,” Petaluma police said in a news alert.
“The Petaluma Police Department has been committed to increasing traffic safety, especially reducing the number of alcohol-related collisions. Petaluma Police advise motorists to plan ahead if you’re going to go out and drink alcohol, designate a sober driver or share a ride.”
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: