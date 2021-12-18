Subscribe

Police arrest Santa Rosa man on suspicion of DUI, seize loaded gun

EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 18, 2021, 3:24PM

A Santa Rosa man was jailed on drug, weapons and DUI offenses following his arrest Friday.

Christian Calderon, 25, was arrested early Friday morning after police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Fountaingrove Parkway and Chanate Road.

Upon searching Calderon and the car, police said officers discovered what they suspect is cocaine, as well as a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with the serial number filed off and several rounds of ammunition in a duffel bag in the car’s passenger compartment.

Calderon also was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alchohol by officers who responded to the crash. No injuries were reported.

Calderon was being held at the Sonoma County Jail and is faces potential charges including several weapons-related felonies, a misdemeanor DUI and possession of a narcotic.

