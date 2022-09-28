Police arrest two in rash of thefts from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma

Police arrested two Fairfield men Sunday for allegedly returning to the Petaluma Dick’s Sporting Goods store multiple times — at least once in a stolen car — to steal hundreds of dollars’ worth of gear.

The men, 43-year-old Johnte McDowell and 39-year-old Anthony Thomas, were arrested after store employees reported a man had just left with clothes and accessories without paying. Upon arrival, police learned the man had returned, without the items but with a cohort. Both were taken into custody.

Police investigated further, determining Thomas and McDowell had visited the same store the previous evening, allegedly taking an estimated $365 worth of merchandise, and on Sunday they had allegedly arrived at the shopping center at 401 Kenilworth Drive in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle had nearly $350 of merchandise inside, all of it from Dick’s.

Thomas and McDowell were both booked at Sonoma County’s Main Adult Detention Facility.

“This is the third known time in less than a month the Petaluma Dick’s Sporting Goods store has been targeted by thieves,” Petaluma police said in a statement. “On Sept. 15 and Sept. 18, thieves stole merchandise but fled from the area prior to police arrival.”

