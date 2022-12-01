Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach

Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a human foot found inside a Saucony running shoe at a beach in Richmond to get in touch.

Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy with the Richmond Police Department said the foot was found Saturday at 2:45 p.m. on Point San Pablo Beach, north of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. It's a right foot, likely a size 6 or 7 that belonged to a woman or small man, he said.

"We can't tell the race or gender based on what we have," Pomeroy told SFGATE on the phone. "We're estimating that it was in the water at least a couple months, probably longer."

Pomeroy said the foot may have belonged to someone who died by suicide, possibly jumping off the Golden Gate or Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. He said body parts, typically fingers and feet, from people who jumped from these bridges wash up on the beach a couple times a year. The body parts separate due to degradation, he said.

Anyone with information about the foot can contact Pomeroy at 510-620-6616 or call the department's anonymous tip line at 510-307-8177.

If you are in distress, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day at 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for more resources.