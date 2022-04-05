Subscribe

Police ask for help locating missing Santa Rosa man

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2022, 8:53AM
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Santa Rosa man reported missing last week.

Investigators believe Anthony Irvin, 56, left Santa Rosa around noon on Friday in his white Toyota Tundra pickup. He was reported missing several hours later.

Authorities in Mendocino County found the pickup Saturday in the Hopland area, in the 18000 block of Mountain House Drive. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area but couldn’t find Irvin.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Irvin or has information about his location to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222 or the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086.

Police said Irvin may be suffering from a mental health disorder. He was described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 feet, 185 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

