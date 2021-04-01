Police ask for public’s help finding missing man

A Santa Rosa man with memory issues has been missing since Tuesday, and police are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Patrick Reyna, 61, walked away from his home near Damon Court and West 8th Street in west Santa Rosa at about 5:30 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Reyna has memory problems that cause him to be easily confused. He also moved to the city three weeks ago and is unfamiliar with the area, authorities said.

Reyna, a Hispanic man, was last seen wearing a light green oversized T-shirt, blue jeans and either blue or black tennis shoes, police said. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and does not have his glasses with him.

Anyone with information about Reyna’s location is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222 and refer to case 21-3421.

