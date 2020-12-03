Police break up 400-person party at New York mansion

The first calls that police received about an enormous gathering at a castle-like mansion on Long Island came shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said. Neighbors reported a suspicious number of cars racing around and vehicles parked bumper-to-bumper on their normally quiet streets.

As more reports came in — including one from the home’s owner, who had rented his property to a guest on Airbnb — the police went to the house, a lavish stone building in Brookhaven, New York.

When they arrived, they found as many as 400 people gathered for a party, officials said, in an explicit violation of New York state limits on private gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The party, held at a gated luxury home owned by a one-time rapper who once hoped to be New York City’s nightlife mayor, was the latest in a string of illicit gatherings in Suffolk County on Long Island. Persuading people to obey state directives and public health guidance has proved challenging for officials, even as a surge of coronavirus cases sweeps across New York.

“There’s no question that an event like this is a public health issue,” Chief Stuart Cameron of the Suffolk County Police Department said at a news conference Tuesday.

For months, elected leaders and officials across the United States have been pleading with residents to avoid indoor gatherings over concern that they had been contributing to an uptick in cases this fall. Although public health researchers have been less certain that such get-togethers are the source of infections, a number of state and local governments have established restrictions to limit them.

Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed a 10-person limit on all private gatherings in New York. Although a number of sheriffs said they would not enforce the order, especially on Thanksgiving, Suffolk County’s executive said his county’s police department planned to uphold it.

For months, Suffolk County, at the eastern end of Long Island, has made news for gatherings both large and small. In July, when the state had just emerged from a crushing wave of the pandemic, more than 2,150 people attended a charity concert featuring the DJ duo the Chainsmokers. In October, county officials announced a number of parties that they called “superspreader events,” including a gathering of 200 to 300 people in Farmingville, New York.

Steve Bellone, the county executive, has said for weeks that small gatherings had also been driving an uptick in cases. Last month, he said in an interview with The New York Times that the county’s health officials believed that many of its recent cases were linked to Halloween parties.

At Tuesday’s news conference, he said the party in Brookhaven stood out because it was hosted not by the homeowner but by an out-of-state visitor who had rented the house to host an event.

“We will be holding accountable the people who did hold this party, who rented the home,” Bellone said.

Cameron said Tuesday that the police were still trying to identify that person, who they believed was from New Jersey. A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said that charges had not yet been filed Wednesday morning.

Despite violating the ban on gatherings, none of the party’s attendees received summonses, the police spokeswoman said.

Officials were also not planning to file any charges against the homeowner, who Cameron said had cooperated with the investigation and had offered proof that he had told the person renting the house about the gathering limit.

An Airbnb listing for the house appeared to have been removed Wednesday morning. But a similar listing on Tripadvisor advertised the home as an “absolutely majestic castle” with 11-foot ceilings and a 15-foot bar. The rate for a three-night stay is $1,872, and the listing notes that any parties and events must be discussed in advance.

The police did not name the home’s owner, but tax records identified him as Matthew Demar.

Demar did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to Newsday, he was a rapper in the 1990s who used the name Kid Panic and is a former radio DJ. In 2016, he released a song in support of President Donald Trump titled “Make America Great Again,” Newsday reported.