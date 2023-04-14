Police still limiting details about 20-year-old woman found dead in Sebastopol

A Sebastopol woman whose death is being investigated as suspicious was 20 years old, police said late Thursday.

The woman was discovered early Wednesday in an exterior area of an apartment complex south of downtown Sebastopol, police Chief Ron Nelson said in a news release.

No further details were available about the woman or her death. Nelson said he could not release additional information “so as not to compromise” the ongoing investigation.

He said the woman’s cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is to be performed and the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity, he said.

Sebastopol police officers were dispatched about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday for a medical call in the 500 block of South Main Street, Nelson said.

Paramedics located a woman at the scene who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, and attempted to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Nelson said.

As the investigation is in its initial stages, the woman’s death has not been ruled a homicide, so no suspect has been identified. However, Sebastopol Police Sgt. Cameron Fenske said there is no concern for the public’s safety related to the case.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated and the road leading to the apartment building was cordoned off Wednesday.

At least three Sebastopol police officials remained at the scene in front of the apartments just before 11 a.m. Wednesday and a group of residents had gathered in front of the police tape that blocked the road.

Officers were seen talking to residents and others, some of whom were seen crying and embracing one another. Several individuals declined to speak on the record.

The apartment building sits behind two businesses on the west side of Main Street, between Calder and Walker avenues.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400.