Police car involved in crash in Rohnert Park

Two people, including an on-duty Rohnert Park police officer, suffered minor injuries in a Rohnert Park crash Monday night, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened about 9:10 p.m. on Rohnert Park Expressway when a driver sped through a red light and broadsided the officer’s police car, according to a Nixle alert from police.

A silver Honda sedan was traveling westbound on Rohnert Park Expressway when it entered an intersection against a red light and struck the front passenger’s side of the police car, which was attempting a left turn onto State Farm Drive, police said.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision, and both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Rosa office is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 707-588-1400 and refer to Report #9360-2022-01759.