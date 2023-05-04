A suspect sped over 100 mph through downtown Sonoma while trying to evade police at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Sonoma Police Chief Brandon Cutting.

The suspect drove an Audi S4 Wagon heading east on Napa Street West at approximately 70 mph, using the middle lane to avoid traffic. Deputies began tailing the driver, whose vehicle was billowing black smoke during the chase, Cutting said.

The driver blew past the stop sign as he turned south on Broadway where he then accelerated past 100 mph. The suspect then turned on Leveroni Road and stopped to shout he was a “federal agent,” according to Cutting.

More police vehicles joined the chase, and the suspect flipped his car around and headed back north on Broadway, Cutting said. The suspect turned west before taking a quick right turn north on First Street West.

During the pursuit, Sonoma police twice placed “spike strips” on the road to disable the driver’s tires, but the suspect evaded both attempts, Cutting said.

The man then proceeded to the top of Norrbom Road, then left on High Road where he drove into a resident’s backyard and the vehicle stopped running, Cutting said.

The suspect was arrested for felony evasion of arrest and misdemeanor reckless driving, Cutting said.

No pedestrians were injured in the chase, Cutting said.

Sonoma police are still investigating the incident and evaluating the suspect for drug use and mental illness, Cutting said.

