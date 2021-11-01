Police chase through east Santa Rosa ends in vehicle flipping, skidding 200 yards

A chase involving a gray Jeep Cherokee that led police through east Santa Rosa Saturday night ended with the Jeep colliding with another vehicle, flipping onto its hood and skidding over 200 yards on Highway 12, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m., police attempted to stop the Jeep’s driver, Mark Penoli, 56, of Sonoma, who was suspected of speeding in the Montgomery Village area. But Penoli fled and police officers gave chase, following the vehicle from Montgomery Drive to Farmers Lane, police said in a Nixle alert.

The pursuit continued to Bennett Valley Road and then west onto Highway 12.

Police said Penoli crashed into the other vehicle after he ran a red light near the Mountain Hawk Way intersection.

Authorities took Penoli to a local hospital. He had minor injuries, officials said.

The other driver wasn’t seriously injured and was treated at the scene of the crash.

Penoli was arrested on suspicion of committing two felony counts of evading officers causing injury. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

He also had a warrant issued for his arrest for violating the terms of his community supervision after being released from prison, police said.

