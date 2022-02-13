Police clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from key U.S.-Canada border crossing but it's still not reopened

OTTAWA - The White House said Sunday that it expects Canada to reopen a vital U.S.-Canada crossing after police cleared out the self-styled and illegal "Freedom Convoy" blocking the route since Monday.

But at midafternoon Sunday, Canadian police were still preventing access to the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit as a handful of demonstrators reportedly remained in the area.

Still, the White House issued a statement Sunday afternoon from homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall saying that "Canadian authorities intend to reopen" the bridge Sunday "after completing necessary safety checks."

Sherwood-Randall said both countries had discussed the "imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockade."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said earlier that cross-border traffic would resume when police determined "it is safe to do so" now that "our national economic crisis at the Ambassador bridge came to an end."

Police remain deployed around the area after arresting 12 people and towing up to 10 cars earlier in the day, the Canadian Broadcasting Co. reported. Police said those arrested will be charged with mischief.

"There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," police said in a statement.

Elsewhere, protesters continued to block parts of Canada's capital, Ottawa, for the third consecutive weekend and staged disruptive blockades at other border crossings. Counterprotests in recent days also have grown. In Ottawa, an impromptu attempt by residents on Sunday to block an intersection and prevent vehicles from joining the downtown convoy turned into a 200-strong protest by people who said they were fed up with feeling unsafe in their city. On Friday, the city of Ottawa, responding to frustrated residents, filed an injunction against demonstrators violating city bylaws.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the federal government was considering invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act of 1988, which gives the federal government broad powers subject to Parliament's approval.

"The closing of our borders, the targeting of critical infrastructure, particularly our points of entry by the people behind these protests, is a significant national security threat to this country, and we have to do what is necessary to end it," Blair told Canada's CTV.

In Windsor, police began moving to disperse crowds near the bridge, closed since Monday, around 7 a.m. local time Sunday. After law enforcement enforced a Friday injunction ordering truckers and their supporters to leave and ticketed and towed vehicles, a defiant core of about two dozen protesters had remained on foot as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Windsor police said Saturday that a 27-year-old man was arrested "for a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration" at an intersection near the U.S.-Canada border.

Disruptions have also plagued other vital cross-border arteries - including the one from Coutts, Alberta, which connects to Montana, and the one from Surrey in British Columbia to Washington state.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stressed that "all options are on the table" to resolve the crisis and that "border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed," his office said in a statement to the Associated Press. He has previously dismissed calls to deploy the military to disperse the protest in Ottawa.

Canada and the United States have denounced the border disruptions as harmful to trade, industry and local communities. Goods worth about $360 million - a quarter of the value of all goods traded between the two countries - are transported every day on Ambassador Bridge. Car manufacturers, including Toyota and Ford, have reduced some nearby operations in recent days citing disruptions to the delivery of necessary manufacturing parts.

In Ottawa, police grappled with protesters for a third weekend in a row despite both local and provincial officials declaring states of emergency. Freedom Convoy protesters remained at the site despite being threatened with fines, prison time and the loss of their licenses. Police have not made any large effort to disrupt the convoy in Ottawa similar to what they did Sunday in Windsor.

Ottawa police said Saturday that more than 4,000 demonstrators were in the city throughout the day.

"Safety concerns - arising from aggressive, illegal behaviour by many demonstrators - limited police enforcement capabilities," police said in a statement.

The Freedom Convoy in Canada - which began in opposition to vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers and has snowballed into a protest of public health measures and the government - continued to inspire protests around the world over the weekend.