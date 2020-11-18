Homeless camp on private property cleared near downtown Santa Rosa

Authorities on Tuesday finished clearing dozens of people from a homeless encampment on private property bordering the SMART train tracks north of downtown Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf said those living on the empty lot at 1105 Briggs Ave., owned by Union Pacific Railroad, were recently notified that they needed to leave the property by Tuesday.

As many as 60 people had at times been counted living at the camp, which had been growing in recent months.

Wolf said most had left by that deadline, although at least two people were arrested Tuesday for trespassing after refusing to leave.

The move follows a series of Santa Rosa enforcement efforts in 2020 to clear encampments. Officials initially heeded guidance early in the year from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid pushing around groups of homeless individuals due to concerns about potentially spreading the coronavirus. Over the summer, the city reversed course, dispersing large, visible campsites on public property, including beneath Highway 101 overpasses and in Fremont Park.

Since the latest camp eviction near the railroad tracks just north of College Avenue was on private property, a federal court order in 2019 requiring city officials to offer reasonable access to shelter and property storage before disbanding encampments on public land did not apply in this instance, said Adriane Mertens, a city spokeswoman.

Jennielynn Holmes-Davis, chief program officer with Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, said the nonprofit, in coordination with the city, had been doing outreach at the camp since August. Over the past few days, the charity helped seven people living there move to shelters, Holmes-Davis said. The group hopes to place a handful of others from the encampment in shelters soon.

“Whether it’s private or public property, that’s what our outreach team does,” Holmes-Davis said.

After being alerted by the city that people were living on the property, owner Union Pacific Railroad asked police to clear the area and hired a private crew to clean the lot.

“Union Pacific takes trespassing, unlawful encampments, dumping or other illegal activities that occur on our property seriously and when we become aware of such activities, we work with the city to address them and improve public safety,” the Nebraska-based railroad company said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

The city of Santa Rosa, which has an easement along a waterway near the property, will send its own cleanup crew to the area on Wednesday, Mertens said.

