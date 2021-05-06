Subscribe

Santa Rosa police clear Yolanda Avenue homeless camp

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2021, 2:04PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Santa Rosa police on Thursday morning cleared a homeless camp on Yolanda Avenue, continuing a series of sweeps that have occurred over the last three months.

Officers began clearing the roughly 35-person camp on the southern edge of the city at around 6 a.m., Santa Rosa police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf said.

Residents had been told over the last week they would have to leave, according to Wolf.

The camp had stretched along the north side of Yolanda Avenue between Santa Rosa Avenue and Petaluma Hill Boulevard, and complaints had come in from business owners and others who use the roadway frequently, Wolf said.

At around 8:30 a.m., camp residents rushed to gather belongings and tried to get old vehicles moving and trailers towed as police and city sanitation workers with heavy machinery moved in.

“It just moves people around making them lose everything,” TJ King, 45, said. King said he’d been camped in the area for more than a year since losing his home in a 2018 wildfire. After a long stretch of being able to escape notice and live on the avenue, King had seen the camp swell in recent weeks, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

