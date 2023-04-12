Police close off road, crowd gathers in front of Sebastopol apartment complex

Sebastopol Police Department officers early Wednesday cordoned off the entry road to an apartment building south of downtown.

At least three officers could be seen just before 11 a.m. in front of the building, along with a group of residents that had gathered in front of the police tape that blocked the road accessing the apartments, directly opposite Walker Avenue off South Main Street.

A Press Democrat reporter at the scene Wednesday morning spoke with several individuals who declined to speak on the record.

No details were immediately available regarding what prompted the police presence, but officers were seen talking to residents and others, some of whom were seen crying and embracing one another.

The apartment building that had been cordoned off is located behind two businesses on the west side of Main Street, between Calder and Walker avenues.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.82206325634459&lat=38.39806665538023&z=18">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.