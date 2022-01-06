Police: Cloverdale 7-Eleven clerk attacked with knife, kept working

A Cloverdale 7-Eleven employee continued to work after he was injured in a knife attack that was discovered early Wednesday, police said.

An off-duty Cloverdale police officer discovered the injured clerk about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the store on South Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said.

He noticed the clerk had a cut on the top of his right hand and was applying a bandage when he noticed a bigger cut on the victim’s left arm and that blood was on the counter.

The officer called for assistance and investigators determined the clerk had been attacked by someone wielding a knife.

He was uncooperative and police are trying to review surveillance footage to determine when the attack occurred, Ferguson said.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and the victim may have very well known the suspect,” the chief said.

He added the victim did not go to a hospital and the store remained open Wednesday.

No robbery occurred and the incident is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at (707) 894-2150.

