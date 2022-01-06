Subscribe

Police: Cloverdale 7-Eleven clerk attacked with knife, kept working

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 6:51PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Cloverdale 7-Eleven employee continued to work after he was injured in a knife attack that was discovered early Wednesday, police said.

An off-duty Cloverdale police officer discovered the injured clerk about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the store on South Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said.

He noticed the clerk had a cut on the top of his right hand and was applying a bandage when he noticed a bigger cut on the victim’s left arm and that blood was on the counter.

The officer called for assistance and investigators determined the clerk had been attacked by someone wielding a knife.

He was uncooperative and police are trying to review surveillance footage to determine when the attack occurred, Ferguson said.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and the victim may have very well known the suspect,” the chief said.

He added the victim did not go to a hospital and the store remained open Wednesday.

No robbery occurred and the incident is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at (707) 894-2150.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette