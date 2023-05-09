Police say they discovered 1.34 pounds of cocaine last week in a hidden compartment during a traffic stop on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa.

At about 1:45 p.m. Friday a police officer spotted the driver of a Mercedes who’d been speeding and driving erratically, according to a news release issued Monday by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The officer stopped the vehicle at Baker and Colgan avenues.

The driver, Anthony Rojas Salgado and his passenger, Chad John Evansco, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and drugs for sale, police said. No cities of residence were released.

Salgado was not licensed to drive and a warrant had been issued for Evansco’s arrest, officials added.

Court records show the warrant, which was filed May 5, 2018, is related to a case involving one count of evading police.

Santa Rosa police said they searched the vehicle and found cash and drug packaging materials in the trunk. The cocaine, which was contained in a vacuum-sealed bag, was found in a hidden compartment in the trunk, police said.

According to the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime, the average retail price of a gram of cocaine was $93 as of 2022. The cocaine found Friday would have a value of roughly $56,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi