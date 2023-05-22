Police: Confrontation leads to gunshot in parking lot of Santa Rosa motel

A man fired a gun during an argument that escalated early Saturday in a Santa Rosa motel parking lot as a witness was on the phone with emergency dispatchers, police said.

A person who observed the argument told police they heard a gunshot and then a “female voice” say, “You just shot a gun at me!” A bullet went through the windshield of an unoccupied vehicle but did not strike a person, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Travis Dunn said Sunday.

Police are now searching for the alleged gunman, who was described as having multiple face and arm tattoos, Dunn said in a news release.

A person called police about 12:50 a.m. Saturday to report a disturbance in the lot of a motel in the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue on the north end of the city.

They told dispatchers they heard the female voice initially say, “What are you going to do, shoot me?”

Then a gun was fired, police said.

The individuals involved in the shooting had already left by the time police arrived to the motel’s parking lot.

Police stopped a vehicle that was exiting the lot and spoke to two people inside. They were not involved in the argument and police said they were uncooperative.

Officers later located a parked vehicle that had bullet holes in the windshield and front passenger window, where the shot had exited the car. The vehicle was not directly connected to those involved in the shooting, police said, and it didn’t seem the person who fired the weapon was a guest at the motel.

No shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has personal surveillance footage of the altercation is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department dispatch non-emergency line at 707-528-5222 and refer to Officer Garrison.

