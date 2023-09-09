Police: Crash downs power lines, closes part of Santa Rosa street

A crash downed power lines on a Santa Rosa street Friday evening, Santa Rosa police said.

The police department sent out an Nixle alert and posted on social media about the crash at 6:24 p.m.

Cleveland Avenue is closed between Piner Road and Russell Avenue in the northern part of the city, according to authorities.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word of injuries or other specifics on the crash.

This is a developing story.

