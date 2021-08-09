Police: Downtown Petaluma stabbing was random attack

Two men who were stabbed in downtown Petaluma over the weekend were waiting for an Uber ride outside of a bar when they were attacked by four men without an apparent motive, police said Monday.

“The attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” Lt. Nick McGowan said.

The two men were waiting for their ride in the 100 block of Kentucky Street between 2 and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday when the violence occurred, police said. Both of them were treated at a hospital for injuries described as non life-threatening, according to McGowan.

“The victims do not know the attackers and, according to the victim statements, they were not involved in any altercations or disputes throughout the night,” McGowan said.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case, but are investigating a connection between the stabbing and several other fights that broke out along Kentucky Street on Saturday night, McGowan said.

Five physical or verbal fights were reported to Petaluma police between Saturday morning and early Sunday, according to McGowan, including a second stabbing around 4 a.m. Saturday on Lakefield Street and Caulfield Lane.

That attack, which stemmed from a dispute between two homeless men over a cell phone, does not appear to be connected with the earlier stabbing on Kentucky Street, McGowan said.

Halbert Lofton, 46, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery in connection with the Lakefield Street attack.

Two other Petaluma police reports early Saturday involved people with knives, police records show.

Around 1 a.m., somebody reported a fight that involved one person brandishing a knife in the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center at Lakeville Street and Caulfield Lane. No victim or suspect was found, and the report was separate from the stabbing that occurred later that morning near the same location.

Around 2 a.m., a 911 caller reported somebody with a knife near the intersection of Western Avenue and Kentucky Street. Police didn’t find the person.

The spate of violence over the weekend follows a trend of increasing calls for police services in Petaluma that began as pandemic restrictions lifted, McGowan said.

“As people continue to go out and participate in group gatherings, such as at bars, there’s an increase in the number of calls for service related to either physical, verbal or critical incidents,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.