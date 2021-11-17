Police: Driver who hit boys in Fort Bragg crosswalk was blinded by sun

Two 11-year-old boys were hit by a pickup Tuesday morning while they were crossing a busy street on their way to school in Fort Bragg, police said.

The boys were “lawfully crossing the street in the crosswalk” when they were hit shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Harold streets, Fort Bragg police said in a news release.

One of the boys was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and the other was treated at the scene, police said.

The driver’s vision was impaired by the sun when he hit the boys, according to Capt. Thomas O’Neal.

“This time of year we have this problem in Fort Bragg,” O’Neal said. "Just the way the sun happens to position makes certain intersections dangerous.“

The driver pulled over after the crash and cooperated with investigators, O’Neal said. He is not suspected of intoxicated driving.

Police found “no evidence of criminal negligence” by the driver, but are planning to charge him with an infraction for driving at an unsafe speed, O’Neal said.

“As the driver made the turn, he couldn’t see, which, by law, means he shouldn’t have been driving any speed,” O’Neal said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.