Police: East Bay man pinned below car near Petaluma after 100-mph chase

An East Bay man suspected of leading authorities on a 100-mph chase from southern Marin County to Petaluma was arrested Monday night after he tried to run away and became pinned under the car he had been driving, officials said.

Daniel Zeru, 37, of Hayward was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for safety and violating parole. His bail was set at $35,000.

The chase began when a town-owned security camera system in Tiburon notified police shortly after 7 p.m. that a Volkswagen Passat with a stolen license plate was in the area, said Laurie Nilsen, a Tiburon Police Department spokeswoman.

An officer tried to stop the Volkswagen, but Zeru made a U-turn and sped off on Tiburon Boulevard at “a high rate of speed,” passing other vehicles on the wrong side of the road, Nilsen said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the CHP joined the pursuit when Zeru began driving north on Highway 101, at times going faster than 100 mph, said CHP Officer Marcus Hawkins. A CHP helicopter crew followed along from above.

Zeru took the Railroad Avenue exit north of Petaluma after a CHP officer put a “spike strip” on the highway, which punctured the Volkswagen’s tires, Hawkins said.

Zeru got out of the Volkswagen on the Railroad Avenue offramp and began running away, but he was struck by the car from behind and pinned underneath it, according to Hawkins.

CHP officers freed him after about two minutes, Hawkins said.

Zeru was taken to a hospital and “medically cleared,” Nilsen said. He was arrested by Tiburon police.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.