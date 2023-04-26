Police employee in Southern California molested more than 200 kids. Warnings of abuse were ignored

LOS ANGELES — In nearly three decades as a civilian employee with the Santa Monica Police Department and the city, Eric Uller was considered a standout public servant who won awards for his technological innovations.

But his biggest claim to fame was his work as a volunteer in the Police Activities League, where, beginning in the late 1980s, he worked with boys and girls in the nonprofit's after-school program.

Uller was a familiar face at the PAL center that served Santa Monica's Latino neighborhoods, often traveling in a police vehicle and befriending generations of youths.

It took decades to uncover that Uller was a sexual predator, the center of a stunning series of crimes that destroyed the lives of children and exposed grave questions as to why it took so long for authorities to uncover what he was doing.

Now, more than 200 people have come forward to say they were abused by Uller, most of whom were underprivileged children looking for guidance and activities and city programs. Court documents show he often preyed on vulnerable boys whose parents were in this country without proper immigration papers. Criminal investigations and civil lawsuits have revealed numerous missed warnings about Uller's abuse over many years.

This week , Santa Monica settled more lawsuits, bringing its total payout to $229.285 million — the most costly single-perpetrator sexual abuse disbursement for any municipality in the state. But more than the money, the case has sparked intense criticism over why the city could not protect its children.

"How could this go on for so long? There is a generational trauma in the community because of Uller," City Councilman Oscar de la Torre said.

"You have to understand in this liberal city, this is a Black and brown part of the city, and no one in the government was watching out for our kids. The Pico neighborhood was marginalized in that era," said de la Torre, noting that Uller's abuse occurred "under the shield of law enforcement" and "not one person lost a job" in response to the oversight.

Luring victims with police connections

Uller, a Santa Monica police dispatcher from a wealthy medical family, joined PAL in 1989 as a mentor for troubled youth, records show. The launch of the police-sponsored group coincided with a massive surge in violent crime and the growth of gangs, and the program was an effort to thwart that influence in the impoverished parts of Santa Monica.

He almost immediately began targeting Latino boys between the ages of 12 and 15 from the Pico neighborhood, but some were as young as 8, said attorney Brian Claypool, who has represented more than 80 victims.

Victims said Uller used his police connections to lure them.

"He bribed me with money, baseball cards, Dodger tickets, lunch," said John AM Doe, one of hundreds of former PAL youth who accused Uller of repeated rape and sexual abuse over two years and blamed the city for allowing a predator to stalk children.

John AM Doe was identified in court documents by a pseudonym and is not being identified by the Los Angeles Times, which generally does not name the victims of sexual assault. He said he was 12 when he met Uller, who drove him and other boys around in his Chevy Suburban, which was outfitted with a police radio, or in an unmarked police car given to him by the department. He recalls Uller having a badge and handcuffs and said he even left a gun on the car seat once.

"Everyone thought he was a police officer," John AM Doe said.

John Doe 4 was 11 when the abuse began in 1989, court records show. The boy was first molested when Uller took him to his father's medical office under the pretext of getting a physical exam needed to play sports, a ploy Uller used repeatedly, authorities said. The abuse continued for two years, according to court documents.

Warnings ignored

A Santa Monica police sergeant became suspicious of Uller's behavior with a boy between 1991 and 1993 and launched an investigation, according to a 2018 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department report reviewed by the Times.

Michelle Cardiel, a PAL employee from 1990 to 1998, told a sheriff's detective that "the child went everywhere with Eric, and it seemed odd."

Cardiel told sheriff's investigators that around 1995, a boy told her that Uller had offered to help "clean his penis because his father is a doctor." Cardiel reported the incident to Santa Monica police Officer Jay Trisler, who was then assigned to the PAL program, and Trisler said he would investigate. She also told her PAL boss, Patty Loggins, who told Cardiel that she would be written up if she kept spreading workplace gossip, according to the sheriff's report.