Police: Fatal California mobile home fire deliberately set

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 12, 2022, 3:39PM
SANTA ANA — A man was found dead following a fire in a Southern California mobile home that police believe was deliberately set, authorities said.

Firefighters responding late Friday in Santa Ana found the mobile home engulfed in flames, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Crews called in additional units who doused the blaze in about 30 minutes and managed to keep flames from spreading to other homes, Nguyen said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the dead man.

Santa Ana Police Cmdr. Phil Craft told the Orange County Register that officials believe the fire was deliberately set and homicide detectives will investigate.

