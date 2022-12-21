A 78-year-old Rohnert Park woman was killed in a collision with another driver at the intersection of Golf Course Drive West and Laath Avenue on Wednesday morning.

In a Nixle alert, Rohnert Park Deputy Police Chief Kevin Kilgore said police responded to the scene of the crash at 7:30 a.m., and found that the driver of a white GMC utility truck was going eastbound on Golf Course Drive when the woman, driving a black Mercedes sedan attempted to turn south onto Labath Avenue. Both vehicles had sustained sgnificant front-end damage; the Mercedes was on Golf Court Drive andt he truck was in the ravine Based on the preliminar investigation, the Mercedes turned in front of the GMC and the two vehicles collided in the intersection,” Kilgore said in the news release.

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning at the entrance to Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

Rohnert Park police confirmed someone was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 8 a.m. They are still notifying family members and said more details will be released later this afternoon.

Golf Course Drive at Labath Avenue was closed following the crash for more than four hours. The road was reopen by 12:28 p.m., according to a Nixle alert.

