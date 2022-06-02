Police, FBI investigating threat of violence to Petaluma school

Federal authorities, Petaluma police and administrators with Petaluma City Schools are investigating a threat of violence specific to Casa Grande High School and its June 10 graduation ceremonies.

A news release issued Wednesday by Petaluma police said the department’s investigations unit is working with the FBI and the school district to determine the credibility of the threat and identify any potential suspects.

No information was released on how the threat was received and what specifically was threatened.

“The Petaluma Police Department takes all threats to the schools seriously and is working diligently to identify those responsible,” the news release said. “We are actively working with school officials to maintain the safety and security of our students and campuses.”

Officer Eduardo Estrella, a spokesperson for the department, added late Wednesday, “We just don’t want anything to happen. We’re taking this seriously. Our investigation unit is following up on it so we can avoid any bad outcomes.”

In a letter sent Wednesday evening to all district families, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris assured them that no other schools have received a threat.

He encouraged anyone who might have any information “to call police at 707-778-4372 or speak with a trusted adult at school. As always, if you see something, say something.”

The police also suggested anyone who has a tip regarding the threat contact a detective at 707-778-4334.

The district said it has counselors standing by to talk to anyone who is “feeling anxious and overwhelmed.”

Many people remain on edge in the wake of the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman. The incident is one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

“Our graduating seniors deserve to celebrate such a significant accomplishment together on June 10, especially given all we’ve come through as a community over these past two years,” the superintendent said in his letter Wednesday night. “It is a top priority for Petaluma City Schools that we are able to celebrate with a safe and successful end of the year and commencement ceremony.”

