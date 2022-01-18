Subscribe

Police find homicide suspect dead while serving search warrant in Butte County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 18, 2022, 9:41AM

OROVILLE — Authorities found a homicide suspect dead while serving a search warrant at a home in Northern California, officials said.

Robert Miller was suspected in the shooting death of Kimberly Sosa, 41, whose body was found Jan. 5 in a Sacramento parking garage, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The investigation led detectives to a home in Oroville, in Butte County north of Sacramento. When authorities searched the residence on Friday they found Miller, 41, dead with an apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

A high school near the home was briefly locked down during the search until police determined there was no threat to the community.

Investigators haven't released a possible motive for the shooting.

