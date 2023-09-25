Police found 20 bullet casings Monday morning near a southeast Santa Rosa park after two residents reported gunshots in the area, officers said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received the first call about 2:25 a.m. reporting multiple gunshots heard near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Santa Rosa, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

Police did not find evidence of a shooting, but located recently sprayed gang-related graffiti on a bike path between Temple and Grand avenues.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.70503105662232&lat=38.42616339261817&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

About an hour and a half later, another caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.

Officers returned to the site and found spent bullet casings along with an intact handgun bullet by the graffiti, Seffens said.

Police did not locate anyone or notice any damage to the surrounding area.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.