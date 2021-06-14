Police: Gunfight at Santa Rosa Plaza parking structure was likely gang related

A fight that ended in gunfire late Friday afternoon on the top level of a parking structure at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was likely a gang-related clash, Santa Rosa police said Monday.

The motive behind the fight is unclear and police have not identified any of the three young men who were involved, said Officer David deRutte.

“We have no one that has come forward as a witness,” deRutte said.

The fight broke out around 5:35 p.m. No one was injured, but there were many bystanders there, some with young children, who witnessed the violence or heard the gunshots, the police said in a statement.

At the end of the fight, one of the men fired multiple shots from a semi-automatic handgun at the other young men who were running toward the mall at the time, police said. The shots were fired in the direction of the pedestrian walkway leading from the parking structure to the mall when several people were walking.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact Officer Dane Schindler at 707-543-3600, ext. 8518. The case number is #21-6300.

The incident follows a recent wave of Santa Rosa shootings that began toward the end of May. Four have occurred at parks: Dutch Flohr Park, Comstock Park, Andy Lopez Unity Park and, most recently, Bayer Park & Gardens.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.