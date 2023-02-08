A Healdsburg man was arrested early Tuesday in Lake County after a routine traffic stop led police to find just under 100 grams of fentanyl in his possession, authorities said Wednesday morning.

James Biocca was arrested on suspicion of seven drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance and narcotics, and suspicion of driving without a license.

The Lakeport Police Department pulled over a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday near South Main Street and Highway 175 in Lakeport for an unspecified vehicle code violation , officials said.

Officers ran a motor vehicle records check on the driver, Biocca, and found he had multiple suspensions, then placed him under arrest. Police found suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on his person, officers said.

During a subsequent search of Biocca’s vehicle, officers located 98.8 grams of suspected fentanyl and 21.3 grams of meth, which were packed into smaller amounts. Additional drug paraphernalia, including bags and a scale, was also found.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially lethal dose. Based on this scale, the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to have potentially killed up to 49,400 people.

Biocca was booked into the Lake County jail and has since been released, according to authorities.

