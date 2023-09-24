Police: Healdsburg man flees traffic stop, causes DUI-related crash

A Healdsburg man was arrested Friday night after leading police on a short high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a streetlight, authorities said.

The driver, Rogelio Silvaescobedo, 37, and a passenger were injured in the collision, according to a Healdsburg Police Department news release.

There was no word Sunday on their conditions or the status of their injuries.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a patrolling police officer pulled over a vehicle, along Healdsburg Avenue near March Avenue, on suspicion of multiple code violations, according to the release.

The driver stopped and spoke briefly with police.

Authorities said the officer, who believed the man was showing signs of intoxication, asked him to step out of the vehicle.

The driver, however, started the car and took off at a “high rate of speed,” according to police. He fled along Healdsburg Avenue, but then lost control and crashed into a streetlight and vegetation near Montage Way, officials added.

Silvaescobedo was detained and given medical care at the site and then taken to a local hospital along with his passenger, officials said.

After he was medically cleared, the driver was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a multiple charges, including felony evading police causing injury, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI.

As of Sunday morning, Silvaescobedo was not in the jail, according to Sonoma County records.

