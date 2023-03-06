A Healdsburg man was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after police discovered he had an outstanding warrant, according to authorities.

Healdsburg Police Department officers pulled over a vehicle at about 1 p.m. for a traffic stop in Presidential Circle, according to a news release from the department.

Police recognized the driver, Oscar Aguliar, 27, who was wanted for not appearing in court, and detained him.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded ghost gun, which is a homemade illegal firearm, with a 34-round magazine under the driver’s seat. During the search, other items, such as a type of dagger or knife, were found, according to the release.

Healdsburg police were not immediately available to elaborate on what was discovered during their search and investigation.

Aguilar was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of multiple gun-related charges, including possession of a large capacity magazine and a ghost gun, possessing a dagger and driving under the influence, due to having a blood alcohol content of 0.01% or more while on DUI probation. He was also arrested due to the outstanding warrant.

