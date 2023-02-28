A Healdsburg man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of possessing nearly 100 grams of fentanyl — or enough to kill nearly 50,000 people — was arrested again Monday after he was found with more fentanyl and other drugs, police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Lakeport Police Department in Lake County found just under 37 grams of fentanyl, some of which was rainbow-colored in an effort to entice kids and young adults, during and after a search of a Kelseyville storage locker Monday belonging to 54-year-old James Biocca Jr. and Melody Yadon, 51, of Willits, police said.

The amount of fentanyl recovered was enough to potentially kill at least 18,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl as a potentially lethal dose, depending on the person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

Biocca and Yadon showed up to the storage facility as police conducted their search of the locker, police said. Suspected meth and drug paraphernalia was found inside the locker, according to police.

Officers arrested Biocca and found meth inside his shirt pocket. Police then arrested Yadon, who was waiting in a nearby vehicle, and found fentanyl on her person, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found additional meth and fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia and $1,042 in cash, which indicated the drugs were being sold, police said.

Yadon and Biocca were booked into the Lake County jail and, as Yadon was being processed, more fentanyl was found on her person.

Over the course of the search, arrests and booking, officers found a total of 50.7 grams of meth and 36.2 grams of suspected fentanyl. Some of the fentanyl discovered was “rainbow fentanyl,” or multicolored, which is a tactic some drug sellers use to make it more enticing for kids and young adults, according to the DEA.

Biocca was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful possession of tear gas and multiple drug charges, including having drugs for sale. His bail was set at $250,000 due to a bail enhancement sought by officers.

Biocca remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Biocca, who has six prior felony convictions, was arrested Feb. 7 in Lake County on suspicion of seven drug charges after police located 98.8 grams of suspected fentanyl and 21.3 grams of meth in his possession during a traffic stop. He was booked into jail but released the next day on bond, according to court records.

Yadon was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and narcotics, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Her bail was listed at $10,000.

