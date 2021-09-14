Police: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Santa Rosa restaurant

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a northwest Santa Rosa restaurant Monday night damaging the building, according to police.

Officers got a call at 8:33 p.m. that a driver in an early 2000s Chevy pickup had backed up into Aguila Real Mexican Restaurant on Dutton Avenue and fled in his vehicle, Santa Rosa Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

No one in the restaurant was injured, just “shook up,” he said.

A Santa Rosa Fire Department crew examined the building and determined it only had minor damage, Mahurin said.

The driver was possibly a man in his early to mid-20s, Mahurin said.

Attempts to reach the restaurant’s owners Tuesday were unsuccessful.

The driver was possibly a man in his early to mid-20’s, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.