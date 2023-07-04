Police say a hit-and-run on Payran Street led to the arrest of a man with a blood alcohol concentration at nearly four times the legal limit.

The alleged hit-and-run occurred at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, July 3 in the 100 block of Payran Street, when a black Range Rover hit a parked vehicle and left the scene, according to a resident reporting the incident to police.

In responding to the call, officers soon located a damaged Range Rover parked in the 700 block of North Kentucky Street. The owner of the vehicle, who lived nearby, was identified as Scott Corda, 54, of Petaluma.

“Upon contact with Corda, he displayed objective signs of being under the influence of alcohol,” Petaluma police said in a news release. “Corda was arrested and later found to have a blood alcohol concentration of nearly four times the legal limit.”

In California, the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) legal limit is 0.08%.

Corda’s records also showed that he was on active probation from a previous DUI conviction. He was taken to Sonoma County jail and faces charges including DUI and hit-and-run.