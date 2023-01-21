Police: Homeless man dead after catching fire in Santa Rosa

A homeless man died early Saturday after catching fire behind a Santa Rosa business, police said.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, directly south of Highway 12, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. It appeared to be accidental and no foul play was suspected, police said.

Using surveillance footage, an early investigation showed the man may have been doing drugs, possibly methamphetamine or fentanyl, when he fell into a relaxed state and passed out.

He was using chafing fuel to keep warm and ignited gel that had been on his hands or clothing, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Saturday.

Chafing fuel is a flammable gel that comes in small cans and is typically used to heat food, like during buffets.

Officials found the man on fire and he was pronounced dead after flames were extinguished.

“By the time he woke up, he was halfway engulfed in flames,” Mahurin said.

Investigators are attempting to identify him, and he’s only described as a man in his 40s or 50s.

The scene was cleared Saturday morning and surrounding businesses were able to open as scheduled, Mahurin said.

