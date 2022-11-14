Subscribe

Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead in reported homicide

KEVIN FIXLER, THE IDAHO STATESMAN
November 14, 2022, 12:00PM
Updated 4 hours ago

BOISE, Idaho — Moscow police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday afternoon.

The city and its police department said in a Monday morning news release they were Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington.

Police continue to investigate the students’ deaths, the department said in a Monday morning news release. “Details are limited in this investigation,” police said.

Moscow police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the community based on the information gathered during the preliminary investigation, the news release said.

No suspect has been named and the release did not address the cause and manner of the four U of I students’ deaths, which the university reported Sunday as homicides.

———

©2022 Idaho Statesman. Visit at idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette